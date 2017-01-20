Widgetized Section

John Ruch Posted by on January 20, 2017.

Atlanta opens arts and cultural grants applications

The Atlanta Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs has issued the guidelines for applying for this year’s Contracts for Arts Services (CAS) program, according to a press release. Each year, the Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs awards contracts to organizations and local individual artists producing work in the City of Atlanta under the CAS program. The application deadline is March 15.

The CAS program provides contracts related to the production, creation, presentation, exhibition and managerial support of artistic and cultural services in the City of Atlanta. Applications will be accepted in the following categories:

  • Major Arts Organizations
  • Arts Organizations
  • Community Cultural Development Organizations
  • Neighborhood Planning Units (NPUs) and Neighborhood Organizations
  • Individual Artist Projects
  • Emerging Artist Award

During the 2016-2017 year, CAS awarded 79 grants totaling $1 million to four artists and 75 organizations.

For more information about the program and application process, which includes attending a workshop, visit ocaatlanta.com.

