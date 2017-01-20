Sandy Springs to hold annual Daddy Daughter Dance Feb. 4

Registration is open now for Sandy Springs’ eighth annual Daddy Daughter Dance, to be held Saturday, Feb. 4 at Spalding Drive Charter Elementary School.

The dance, sponsored by the city’s Recreation and Parks Department, lets daughters bond with their dads or father figures and features the daughters’ favorite playlists provided by a DJ. Activities will include a dance contest and musical games. Also available will be refreshments, keepsake photos, door prizes and a goody bag for each girl. Attire for dads and daughters is business casual to semi-formal.

The event will run 6 to 8 p.m. on Feb. 4 at the school at 130 W. Spalding Drive N.E. Tickets are $35 per couple are available until Feb. 3 or until the event capacity is full. To register, see the city’s website here.

About Reporter Newspapers

Facebook Comments:

comments