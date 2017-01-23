Connolly submits new site plan for proposed Dresden Village development in Brookhaven

Developers for the proposed Dresden Village mixed-use development on Dresden Drive at the site of the DeKalb tag office submitted Jan. 20 another set of revised plans to Brookhaven officials.

The City Council is slated to vote Tuesday, Jan. 24, on the proposed development.

The new plans reduces the number of for-sale townhomes from 10 to seven to make room open space on the western side of the property.

“The total open space for the entire site is now 32.3 percent, a total of 1.2 acres of open space on a 3.73 acre site. The Caldwell Road frontage will have a greatly enhanced park-like area,” said T.J. Connolly, CEO of Connolly Investment & Development, developers for the proposed project, in a memo to Community Development Director Patrice Ruffin.

“In addition to our project’s green space, the enhancement to the portion of Parkside Park between the fire station and Parkside Drive will complete a quality green space/ walking path from the intersection of Green Meadow Drive and Caldwell Road all the way to the intersection of Apple Valley Road and Dresden Drive,” Connolly stated.

The Planning Commission recommended approval of the project at its Jan. 4 meeting amidst much backlash from the community concerned about density and the number of apartment complexes along the two-lane Dresden Drive that is surrounded by single-family residential neighborhoods, including Ashford Park and Brookhaven Fields.

At the Jan. 4 Planning Commission meeting, several residents argued that there was not enough contiguous green space on the planned development, with only small pieces of green space in locations and the fact the developer was .

“After the Planning Commission approved Dresden Village earlier this month, we took a fresh look at our site plan and engaged several community members in discussion regarding our project. We want to ensure that Dresden Village is a project that best represents community input as well as Brookhaven’s codes and ordinances, particularly in regards to open space,” Connolly stated.

Developers have submitted several revised plans last year to try to appease homeowners who argue, among other things, the number of apartments will increase traffic on the already heavily traveled Dresden Drive corridor.

In December, Connolly also lowered its density to try to appease homeowners.

