Developer seeks to build apartments in Brookhaven’s Lenox Park

A developer has eyes on approximately 5 acres in Lenox Park as the site for a proposed six-story, 273-unit apartment building that will include a 2,000-square-foot coffee shop on the ground floor.

The proposed project is slated to go before the Planning Commission on March 1 and then to City Council March 28.

WSE Development of Atlanta submitted applications to the city earlier this month to rezone 1277, 1025, 1055, 1065, 1045, 1035 and 1057 Lenox Park Blvd. and 2180 Lake Blvd. and to ask for a special land use permit for 1035, 1045, 1055 and 1065 Lenox Park Blvd. The property is currently zoned for office buildings.

The proposed development is bordered by Lenox Park Boulevard and three office buildings standing nine, five and seven stories tall.

The developers are seeking to build the development on the slightly more than 5 acres of undeveloped land within Lenox Park.

The vacant property is currently zoned for two office buildings with six and eight stories, according to plans filed with the city.

“The development will occur in two buildings that will be connected by an aerial bridge spanning the entry drive on the property in the style of Emory Point. Parking will be provided in a centralized parking deck located in the larger of the two buildings and screened from view from Lenox Park Boulevard,” according to documents filed with the city.

“The proposed accessory coffee shop will be located interior to the site away from Lenox Park Boulevard and will provide a commercial amenity within the existing cluster of office buildings interior to Lenox Park Boulevard,” the documents state.

The property is located within the Lenox Park character area which was designed to include high-rise office towers, multifamily residential units, midrise hotels and “significant open space.”