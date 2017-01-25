Brookhaven Police charge man in commercial burglaries

Brookhaven Police have arrested a suspect believed to be involved in numerous local commercial burglaries in the past two weeks.

Michael Goldberg, 54, of Atlanta was arrested Jan. 24 after an officer noticed him behind a closed Brookhaven business, according to a media release. Goldberg is charged with three counts of burglary and two counts of criminal attempt burglary. He is being held at the DeKalb County Jail with no bond.

Goldberg is believed to be connected to other area burglaries and additional charges could be filed, police said.

“[A]n on-duty Brookhaven Police officer made contact with Michael Goldberg behind a closed Brookhaven business. The officer approached Mr. Goldberg based on information of a commercial burglar in the area that investigators were looking to identify,” according to the press release.

“During the course of the investigation, Brookhaven Police investigators were able to connect Michael Goldberg to five incidents within Brookhaven in just the last two weeks,” police stated.