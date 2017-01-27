Officials celebrate opening of new Atlanta Memorial Park playground

Mayor Kasim Reed and other officials celebrated the opening of a new playground in Atlanta Memorial Park on Jan. 26, replacing a facility damaged by flooding and sewage last year.

The new, expanded playground was moved to higher ground closer to Wesley Drive off Northside Drive. It opened in recent weeks and includes such traditional play equipment as a slide as well as an unusual web-like climbing structure. City Councilmember Yolanda Adrean was among those climbing the web at the opening ceremony.

“Last year, I made a promise to this community that we would work to deliver a new playground in Memorial Park, and I am proud to say that the city of Atlanta fulfilled its commitment,” said Reed.

The $400,000 playground cost was split evenly between the city and the Atlanta Memorial Park Conservancy, while several residents of the Memorial Park Civic Association chipped in for the climbing structure. Park Pride grants funded other new amenities surround the playground, including benches, picnic tables and bicycle racks, according to the city.

Meanwhile, the city has a $5 million project in the works to improve stormwater drainage in the area and install sidewalks and completion of the PATH trail loop around the Bobby Jones Golf Course in the park.

Photos by Phil Mosier.