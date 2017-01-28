Brookhaven Police blotter, Jan. 5-18

From Brookhaven Police reports dated Jan. 8 through Jan 15.

The following information was pulled from Brookhaven’s Police-2-Citizen website.

Possession and DUI

2600 block of Buford Highway — On Jan. 8, after midnight, a man was charged with marijuana possession.

1500 block of Briarwood Road — On Jan. 9, in the early morning, a man was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.

3100 block of Buford Highway — On Jan. 9, in the morning, a man was charged with marijuana possession.

3000 block of Buford Highway — On Jan. 10, in the evening, a man was charged with possession of a controlled substance.

1400 block of Northeast Expressway — On Jan. 13, in the early morning, a man was charged with marijuana possession.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On Jan. 14, a man was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.

3800 block of Buford Highway — On Jan. 15, in the early morning, a woman was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.

4200 block of Peachtree Road — On Jan. 15, in the morning, a woman under the age of 21, was charged with driving under the influence.

Theft and burglary

3700 block of Peachtree Road — On Jan. 9, in the afternoon, a woman was charged with theft by taking.

Arrests

3900 block of Peachtree Road — On Jan. 8, in the morning, a man who was driving without headlights was arrested.

2400 block of Briarcliff Road — On Jan. 9, in the evening, a woman was charged with forgery.

1300 block of Citizens Parkway — On Jan. 9, in the evening, a man was charged with home invasion.

3100 block of Buford Highway — On Jan. 13, a man was charged with simple battery.

1100 block of Oglethorpe Avenue — On Jan. 15, in the early morning, a man was charged with simple battery.

3900 block of Peachtree Road — On Jan. 15, in the morning, a man was charged with criminal trespass.