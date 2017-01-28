Buckhead police blotter, Dec. 26-Jan. 7

From Atlanta Police reports filed from Dec. 25 through Jan. 7

The following information was provided by the Zone 2 precinct of the Atlanta Police Department.

Robbery

2555 Bolton Road — On Dec. 27, a pharmacy employee said a male suspect entered the business and selected cleaning supplies. The man told the employee to put $250 on a gift card and cash him out. The suspect then flashed a handgun at the cashier. The employee did as demanded. The gunman then fled the location.

1801 Howell Mill Road — On Jan. 1, security officers at a big-box discount store reported a man and a woman attempted to shoplift TVs from the location. When the employee confronted them, the man pulled a pistol from his waistband and pointed it at him. The suspects then fled.

1715 Howell Mill Road — On Jan. 1, a man was sitting in his car in a grocery store parking lot when another man approached him. The walking man tapped on the glass, and, as the man in the car rolled down his window, produced a firearm. The gunman asked the victim to get out of his vehicle. The gunman then got into the vehicle and drove out of the parking lot. Witnesses on scene corroborated the victim’s story. The gunman may have been involved in a separate theft nearby at an apartment.

2400 block of Camellia Lane — On Jan. 2, a man was at the suspect’s apartment. He said another man and the other man’s girlfriend were in a heated argument and that she locked herself in the bedroom. The man then kicked in the door and punched her in the face. The man then pulled out a firearm and demanded the victim surrender his money. The victim handed the suspect $500. The gunman then fled.

Residential burglary

3800 block of Beachwood Drive — Sometime during Christmas week, a furnace was stolen from a home under construction.

200 block of 26th Street — Sometime during Christmas week, a 50” TV, a cable adapter, a Dell Laptop, motion cameras and other items were stolen. There were no signs of forced entry.

1300 block of Peachtree Park Drive — Sometime during Christmas week, a leather purse, a wallet and clothing were stolen from an apartment.

300 block of Pharr Road — On Dec. 26, a door to an apartment was reported damaged.

1800 block of Piedmont Avenue — On Dec. 27, a door was forced open and a laptop and keys were stolen from a home.

2200 block of Paul Avenue — On Dec. 28, electronics and shoes were stolen from a home that had a hole in the rear door window.

500 block of Northside Circle — On Dec. 28, a kitchen window was forced open and several firearms were stolen.

200 block of 26th Street — On Dec. 29, electronics, clothing, and a bag were stolen from an apartment.

1000 block of Mount Paran Road —Surveillance footage showed three men break into the location sometime during the week of Jan. 1. The men hid their faces and used gloves inside the residence. Money, credit/debit cards, a Sonos sound bar, silver utensils, and an HP laptop were taken from the home.

3400 block of Piedmont Road — Sometime during the week of Jan. 1, a glass door was shattered to gain entry to an apartment. A laptop was missing.

700 block of Sidney Marcus Boulevard — Sometime during the week of Jan. 1, a glass door was shattered to gain entry to an apartment. A laptop was missing.

100 block of Lakeland Drive — Sometime during the week of Jan. 1, a rear patio door to an apartment was pried open and damaged. A TV was taken.

4600 block of Brook Hollow Road — On Jan. 1, a $10,000 bicycle was stolen from a garage.

700 block of Morosgo Drive — On Jan. 2, although there was no sign of disturbance at the apartment, a purse containing a laptop, credit and debit cards, $7 cash, an ID and keys were stolen.

500 block of Bishop Street — On Jan. 2, a rear patio door was pried open to an apartment and a TV was stolen.

2000 Monroe Place — On Jan. 2, in the morning, a patio door was shattered to gain entry. Two Michael Kors watches, a PS4, and a TV were stolen.

2000 Monroe Place — On Jan. 2, in the evening, a patio door was shattered to gain entry. A Samsung tablet and two TVs were reported missing.

4300 block of Garmon Drive — On Jan. 3, in the evening, an HVAC unit was cut from its cage.

2200 block of Dunseath Avenue — On Jan. 3, in the evening, a top floor bedroom window was forced open and clothes, shoes, cologne, wallet, jewelry, and other items were removed from the property.

1100 block of Lavista Road — On Dec. 4, an apartment door was kicked in. An LG TV, Movado watch, MacBook, and several miscellaneous jewelry items removed from the location. Victim attempted to track the electronics but tracking had been disabled.

1600 block of Piedmont Road — On Dec. 4, the apartment door frame was badly damaged. A silver MacBook and a Nikon SLR camera were removed from the premises.

1600 block of Piedmont Road — On Dec. 4, the victim discovered a note from his neighbor advising they had found his dog roaming the neighborhood. The door to the apartment had been pried open. A Dell laptop, backpack, mug, jacket, Lenovo Thinkpad, iPad, three prop Smith and Wesson guns, and other items were taken.

3700 block of Paces Ridge — On Jan. 5, a woman awoke to the sound of her door chime activating. She went to her carport because the light was on. When she looked through the window, she saw three men were by her vehicle. One took out a pistol and fired rounds upward. The men then fled. Four of the victim’s vehicles had forced entry. Approximately $43 was taken from the vehicles. A shell casing was recovered, as well as a footprint of one of the suspects and 14 sets of fingerprints.

4400 block of Garmon Road — On Jan. 5, a chain and padlock to an exterior cage at the dwelling were cut and damaged. Two HVAC units and copper pipe were stolen.

4600 block of Jetridge Drive — On Jan. 5, a forced entry to a residence was reported and items were removed.

2600 block of Forrest Avenue — On Jan. 5, a man said that as he returned home he found another man leaving through the front door. The resident said the man fled. The resident gave chase, but the intruder got away. A crowbar was used to force entry to a window to the home and a 17-inch Dell laptop was missing.

1900 Grandview Avenue — On Jan. 5, a laptop was stolen from the home.

2700 block of Defoors Ferry Road — On Jan. 6, the rear door to a home was kicked in and two TVs were removed.

Commercial burglary

2500 block of Paul Avenue — Sometime during Christmas week, a shed was broken into. Pressure regulators and 1,000 feet of welding cable were stolen.

1300 block of Northside Drive — Sometime Christmas week, tools belonging to a building company were stolen.

3131 Piedmont Road — On Dec. 25, the window to a photo store was smashed out and $600 was taken from the cash register.

2420 Piedmont Road — On Dec. 25, the audible alarm was activated at a restaurant. Nothing was reported missing.

2519 Chantilly Drive — On Dec. 29, a storage business reported that 41 storage units were forced into and miscellaneous items were taken.

1424 N. Highland Avenue — On Dec. 29, the glass front door to a restaurant was shattered and the cash register was taken.

3300 block of Piedmont Road — Sometime during the week of Jan. 1, a construction site was entered and two work shirts were stolen.

3300 block of Peachtree Road — On Jan. 2, the rear door to a Japanese restaurant was pried open. The safe was damaged, and $10,000 stolen. Surveillance footage showed a man with a white mask using a pry bar on the back door and entering the business. The suspect then pried the safe from the wall.

3300 block of Peachtree Road — On Jan. 2, two suspects entered a mall specialty store. The thieves were captured on surveillance taking several designer bags. Their faces were concealed by tightly drawn hoodies. The thieves fled in a silver and red pickup truck.

174 Peachtree Hills Avenue — On Jan. 3, the audible alarm was activated at a cleaning company. The front door glass had been shattered. Nothing reported missing.

1402 Highland Avenue — On Jan. 3, the door to a restaurant was found to have been shattered. The cash register was damaged, but it appeared the would-be thieves did not successfully break into the machine.

1709 Howell Mill Road — On Jan. 3, the front doors to a hardware store were pried open. No items were reported missing.

2980 Piedmont Road — On Jan. 3, the back window at a car rental agency was shattered. The key storage drawer was open and keys were missing. A collapsible wrench was found that may have been used to break into the building. Douglas County sheriff’s deputies apprehended two suspects in a stolen vehicle traced back to the business.

3097 E. Shadowlawn Avenue — On Jan. 5, a Lenovo laptop, a Toshiba laptop, a saw, a Husky ratchet set, and $5 were stolen from a development company.

Larceny

Between Dec. 25 and Dec. 31, there were 19 larcenies from vehicles reported. Between Jan. 1 and Jan. 7, there were 35 larcenies from vehicles reported and 41 reported cases of larceny and shoplifting.=

Auto theft

There were 19 reported incidents of auto theft between Jan. 1 and Jan. 7.