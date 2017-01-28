Dunwoody Police blotter, Jan. 8-15

From Dunwoody Police reports dated Jan. 8 through Jan. 15.

The following information was pulled from Dunwoody’s Police-2-Citizen website.

Burglary

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Jan. 11, an apartment complex reported the burglary of a recovery machine and a vacuum pump.

Larceny/Shoplifting/Theft

5500 block of Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On Jan. 8, a license plate was stolen from a car.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Jan. 8, a gun was stolen.

4300 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Jan. 8, a minor was charged with attempting to shoplift clothing from a department store.

1300 block of Charleston Place — On Jan. 9, a car was reported stolen.

6100 block of Charleston Place — On Jan. 9, a Dodge Ram was reported stolen.

4000 block of Dunwoody Park — On Jan. 9, a man reported the tires on his Bentley were damaged during a failed larceny attempt.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Jan. 9, a $200 drone toy was stolen.

2100 block of Peachford Drive — On Jan. 9, a cellphone was stolen from an office.

100 block of Perimeter Center Way — On Jan. 9, a gym bag was stolen from a car.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Jan. 9, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting electronics at a big-box discount store as well as providing false information to police.

1200 block of Hammond Drive — On Jan, 9, a man reported that his car window was broken and a book bag was stolen.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Jan. 9, a woman was arrested and accused of trying to shoplift a pair of UGG gloves from a clothing store.

4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Jan. 9, a briefcase containing a Dell laptop and an iPhone were stolen from a vehicle.

5300 block of Brooke Farm Drive — On Jan. 10, a man reported the overnight theft of a bag and a Burberry watch from his unlocked car parked in the driveway. Another man’s GMC Sierra also was broken into, but nothing was taken.

100 block of Perimeter Center Way — On Jan. 9, a woman reported the theft of a laptop and an iPad from her car.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Jan. 9, in the evening, a woman was arrested and accused of trying to shoplift at a clothing store.

4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Jan. 9, in the evening, a man reported the theft of his laptop from his car.

4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Jan. 9, two people reported the theft of more than $4,000 in cash and goods after several windows were broken to get into their car.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Jan. 10, a 19-year-old man was arrested and accused of trying to steal a $4 auxiliary cord from a big-box discount store.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Jan. 10, a person reported an iPhone was missing.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Jan. 10, a man reported the theft of his Dodge Charger, which has since been recovered. However, a laptop, tablet, and pool cue still are missing.

6700 block of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard — On Jan. 10, several items were stolen from a vehicle, including a green card, passport and a laptop.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Jan. 11, two suspects took four pairs of jeans from a clothing store without paying for them.

500 block of Ashwood Parkway — On Jan. 11, several electronics, including cellphones and computers, were taken from a car.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Jan. 12, a man was apprehended at a department store and accused of trying to steal cologne. He was searched and an officer found two pairs of Oakley sunglasses in the man’s bag. Both pair still had sales stickers. Security officers checked with a nearby sunglass store and found the glasses were stolen earlier the same day. An employee said two pair of Oakley`s glasses were missing and he was able to show video of the suspect in the store, putting the glasses in his pocket. The suspect was arrested and accused of both thefts.

4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Jan. 12, police responded to a report that someone had entered a car.

4300 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Jan. 12, a man was charged with attempting to steal items from Macy’s.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Jan. 12, a person was stopped for shoplifting at a department store and a clothing store.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Jan. 12, security officers at a big-box store reported the theft of a $500 gift card.

4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Jan. 12, security officers at a department store stopped the theft of a dress and a wallet. A woman was arrested and accused of the attempted theft.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Jan. 12, a woman said her cellphone was stolen.

1000 block of Crown Pointe Parkway — On Jan. 12, police responded to an entering auto call at a restaurant parking lot.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Jan. 12, police responded to the theft of a drone.

4400 block of Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On Jan. 12, a man reported that his car had been broken into, and a gun and his wallet containing ID, and credit cards were stolen.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Jan. 14, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

Assault

4600 block of Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On Jan. 8, officers responded to a domestic dispute involving a minor.

1900 block of Peachford Road — On Jan. 10, officers responded to a domestic dispute involving a minor.

100 block of Perimeter Center — On Jan. 10, police responded to a domestic dispute involving a juvenile as well as a damaged iPhone.

100 block of Perimeter Center — On Jan. 10, a man was charged with simple assault.

100 block of Perimeter Center — On Jan. 10, police responded to a domestic dispute call. The accused was arrested.

2900 block of Wintercrest Way — On Jan. 11, in the afternoon, police responded to a domestic dispute call. A person was arrested and accused of charges related to the dispute.

6600 block of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard — On Jan. 12, in the early morning, police responded to a domestic dispute call.

4100 block of Dunwoody Club Drive — On Jan. 14, a domestic dispute was reported.

Arrests

2800 block of Lake Ridge Lane — On Jan. 12, an 18-year-old man was arrested and accused of marijuana possession and disorderly conduct after police received a narcotics violation call.

Perimeter Center — On Jan. 13, a man was arrested and accused of soliciting without a permit.

I-285 EB/ Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Jan. 14, a man was arrested and accused of driving under the influence.

Ashford-Dunwoody Road/ Hammond Drive — On Jan. 14, in the early morning, a woman was arrested and accused of driving on the wrong side of the road.

300 block of Perimeter Center — On Jan. 14, two men were arrested and accused of credit fraud.

Other incidents

5300 block of Tilly Mill Road — On Jan. 9, around 11 a.m., a bomb threat was reported at the Marcus Jewish Community Center. The suspect is a white woman in her 50s.

1200 block of Madison Drive — On Jan. 11, a person filed a report for fraud regarding a worthless check.

6700 block of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard — On Jan. 10, a person was accused of sending a threatening text message to the victim.

4600 block of N. Shallowford Road — On Jan. 11, police stopped a suspicious vehicle and two individuals were accused of criminally trespassing and smoking a small amount of marijuana.