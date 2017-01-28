Sandy Springs Police blotter, Jan. 7-11

From Sandy Springs Police reports filed from Jan. 7 through Jan. 11.

The following information was provided by Capt. Steve Rose of the Sandy Springs Police Department.

Burglary

100 block of Northwood Drive — On Jan. 7, just before 3 a.m., a caller said he saw a man smash a window into the business. Officers found a hammer on the floor and a broken-up cash register. It looks like about $100 was taken.

9400 block of Roberts Drive — On Jan. 9, the complainant said several packages were opened at an apartment complex. Video showed a men and woman sifting through the packages. At least one item was stolen from a package.

4600 block of East Conway Drive — On Jan. 9, the complainant said someone entered an unfinished home between Jan. 6 and Jan. 9 and took two Trane furnaces.

Cedar Run — On Jan. 10, a man reported someone accessed his apartment between 5:30 p.m. and 5:50 p.m. and stole $1,300 cash from his pants pocket.

100 block of Highland Park Trail — On Jan. 11, staff reported the maintenance shed was burglarized sometime overnight. Tools from a bag and two small Freon tanks went missing.

9200 block of Roberts Drive — On Jan. 11, the leasing office staff at an apartment complex reported the maintenance office was burglarized overnight. An AC unit recovery machine and 30-pound tank of refrigerant were stolen.

Theft

6225 Roswell Road — On Jan. 9, a 28-year old woman reported that someone drove off with her 2014 GMC Sierra K1500 from the parking lot near a restaurant. The theft occurred between 6:30 a.m. and 5:23 p.m.

4920 Roswell Road — On Jan. 9, employees at a grocery store reported that two women stole an activated $500 gift card. The employee activated the card and gave it to one of the women, who then left in a white Jeep Cherokee. According to the report, the cashier is not a suspect.

5200 block of Peachtree-Dunwoody Road — On Jan. 10, a man reported that he found a black plastic tub containing mail taken from several addresses on Peachtree-Dunwoody Road and West Kingston Drive. One resident said they had video of a man carrying a black plastic tub towards a parking deck at about 6:30 a.m.

1600 block of Bakers Glen — On Jan. 10, a 73-year-old woman reported that she took her wedding ring off, a normal procedure when she walks for exercise. She left it in her bedroom area, concealed. The following day she looked for it but could not locate the ring.

6615 Roswell Road — On Jan. 10, officers were called to a grocery regarding an employee stealing. The suspected employee said that over the past year, she had been stealing money from the register by processing refunds, then after the customers left, she would zero out the refund and pocket the cash. The amount totaled about $6,000.

400 block of Old Stratton Chase — On Jan. 10, between 1:13 p.m. and about 4:45 p.m. someone took the victim’s mail including a box with a ski jacket in it.

Thefts from Vehicles

There were 12 thefts from vehicles, a spike.

The message is, as it has been, please remove your good stuff or perhaps that stuff you would miss if it were taken. Something we need to look closely at this coming year. There is a ton of new mixed-use development in Sandy Springs, much of it in my district, the south district. The anticipation is that traffic will increase. There will be new parking decks with cars parked in them overnight, so those will present themselves as targets to thieves. The plan is to increase officers to meet the demands of calls for service but, more importantly that ever, you guys need to do those little things to help out.

Fraud

A 42-year-old woman reported that upon checking her credit report, she found that someone opened a credit account with U.S. Bank, using her identification. She cancelled the account.

A 22-year-old woman reported that she was married in September and hired a wedding photographer to photograph the event. She paid him $800 in November, but never received the photos. Upon checking, she learned the photographer closed down his website and moved from the business that was located on Alawana Drive in Athens.

A 57-year-old woman reported that her bank account was accessed and over $2,700 taken from it. She found several transactions on her account from Disneyland in California.

A 74-year-old woman said she wrote a check in December, using her driver’s license as ID. Later, she learned from her bank that someone wrote five checks using her account information, using the name Designer Home Remodeling.