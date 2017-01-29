Ribbon-Cuttings: Recent business openings in Sandy Springs
Some businesses that recently opened in Sandy Springs include:
Pure Barre Chastain
A fitness program center at 4920 Roswell Road, #10A
Tiff’s Treats
A warm cookie delivery company at 1165 Perimeter Center West
CT Cocina & Taqueria
A Mexican restaurant at 6631 Roswell Road, Suite I
Joining the December ribbon-cutting for Just Yoga at 205 Hilderbrand Drive are, from left, Susanna Rohm; City Economic Development Director Andrea Hall; Just Yoga owner Julie Benham; and Chris Adams, Beth Berger and Rebecca Hillegeist from the Sandy Springs Perimeter Chamber of Commerce. (Special)
Enviroscent, Inc., a fragrance company at 4600 Roswell Road, cut its ribbon Jan. 18. Attending were, from left, Beth Berger of Sandy Springs Perimeter Chamber of Commerce; Enviroscent’s Tamara Kullbeck and CEO Nick McKay; Mayor Rusty Paul; Chamber president Tom Mahaffey; Enviroscent’s Lisa Lepping; and the Chamber’s Jeff Lovejoy. (Special)