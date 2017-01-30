Brookhaven mass shooting call turns out to be prank

A reported mass shooting in Brookhaven Jan. 29 turned out to be a prank and police are searching for the 911 caller that phoned in the hoax.

On Sunday night, a large force of the Metro Atlanta SWAT team and other first responders answered a call of a mass shooting on Rennes Drive in Brookhaven, near Lynwood Park, according to WSB-TV. North Atlanta Metro SWAT includes officers from Brookhaven, Sandy Springs, Dunwoody and John’s Creek.

“An individual had called to say that he had shot his family members and was covered in blood,” Brookhaven Police Major Brandon Gurley told WSB. “That obviously triggered a large law enforcement response to the area.

“The call was not made from someone on the scene,” Gurley said. “It was a prank call. There was no one on the scene that shot anyone or was covered with blood.”