Founder of landmark Buckhead silver shop dies at 85

Beverly Bremer, the founder of the landmark Buckhead silver shop that bears her name, died Jan. 22 at age 85, according to an obituary from H.M. Patterson & Son-Spring Hill Chapel.

Bremer started her business in 1975 as the “Collector’s Corner,” a table at a Lindbergh flea market. She grew the business into Beverly Bremer Silver Shop at 3164 Peachtree Road, which continues to run as a family business.

In a 2011 Reporter Newspapers interview, Bremer recalled the business’s beginnings. “It all came out of my house,” she said in that interview. “From there, we started a unique little place that had good retail, wholesale and second-hand silver.”

A memorial service was held Jan. 26 at the Cathedral of St. Philip.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to The Westminster Schools, 1424 West Paces Ferry Road, Atlanta, GA 30327, or the Georgia Museum of Art, 90 Carlton St., Athens, GA 30602.