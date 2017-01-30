New design for Sandy Springs’ namesake spring to be revealed Feb. 8

The historic spring that gave Sandy Springs its name will be better showcased in a new facility whose design will be unveiled at a Feb. 8 public meeting.

The spring site on Heritage Green off Blue Stone Road is overseen by the historic and cultural organization Heritage Sandy Springs. Carol Thompson, the organization’s executive director, declined to preview any details of the new spring design, beyond saying it will include both the Green’s “meadow” and spring site.

The spring is where religious revival meetings of the 1840s led to the establishment of a community. Today, the spring is, as a Heritage presentation bluntly puts it, “a hole in the ground covered by a metal grate.” Many visitors are underwhelmed, Thompson and Heritage board member Chip Emerson previously said.

Last year, Heritage announced a design competition for some sort of facility to show off the spring—especially to reveal the flowing water. Heritage officials previously said that the design would be publicly revealed only after first being shown to leaders of the Sandy Springs Society–the project’s largest funder–and the City Council.

The Feb. 8 public meeting is being held at the request of Mayor Rusty Paul, Thompson said. It will run 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Heritage Hall, 6110 Blue Stone Road.