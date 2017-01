Duran Duran kicks off Chastain Park concert series April 8

The pop rock group Duran Duran will kick off the 2017 Chastain Park Amphitheatre concert series on April 8.

The concert venue on Stella Drive in the Buckhead park has yet to announce the full concert schedule. But it has also announced the cello duo 2CELLOS for Sept. 22.

