Man acquitted of 2015 Sandy Springs shooting charges

An Acworth man was acquitted Jan. 13 of attempted murder and other charges related to a 2015 shooting at a Roswell Road pool hall.

Adam Pina had been charged by Sandy Springs Police in relation to the Nov. 30, 2015 shooting of Nickolas McCoy at Morgan Falls Billiards. Pina was acquitted of all charges, according to a Fulton County Superior Court disposition document confirmed by his attorney, Brian Steel.