Dunwoody city attorney resigns after Facebook posts complaints

Dunwoody Assistant City Attorney Lenny Felgin has resigned amid allegations he made derogatory comments about women and Muslims on Facebook.

The city of Dunwoody released a statement on Feb. 1 stating Felgin has resigned from his Marietta-based law firm, Riley McLendon, which is contracted to provide legal services to the city.

By resigning from the firm, Felgin also resigned from his position with the city, according to the statement.

“The city and the firm will work together to fill the role of assistant attorney,” the statement reads.

Felgin could not be immediately reached for comment. His photo has been removed from the city’s website.

The resignation comes one day after Felgin was put on paid administrative leave by his law firm pending “internal investigations.”

It is not known the Dunwoody Police Department will continue its investigation into allegations of identity fraud after Felgin claimed his Facebook account was hacked, said Bob Mullen, city spokesperson. Mullen said he is not sure of the status of the city’s own investigation into the allegations, which was being conducted by City Manager Eric Linton.

The social media posts allegedly made by Felgin began circulating on Facebook Jan. 30. The posts were allegedly made Jan. 28 on the “PBS NewsHour” Facebook page under a story about Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau saying his country will accept refugees. Trudeau’s response followed President Donald Trump’s executive order imposing is a 90-day ban on travel to the U.S. by citizens of Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia or Yemen and a 120-day suspension of the U.S. refugee program.

Reporter Newspapers could not find the alleged posts in a search of the “PBS Newshour” Facebook page.

On the night of Jan. 30, the city said in a statement it had contacted “senior representatives of the contracted service provider who stated the allegation is unfounded and the employee was not responsible for the post’s content.” But the next day, it announced Felgin’s leave and further investigation.

Pressure has been mounting from many Dunwoody residents for the city to investigate the matter and take some kind of action against Felgin, according to numerous posts to Facebook.

