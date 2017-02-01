Dunwoody High School student appointed to city’s Sustainability Committee

Emily Warshal, a 16-year-old student at Dunwoody High School, has been appointed to the city’s Sustainability Committee.

Mayor Denis Shortal announced his appointment of Warshal at the Jan. 23 City Council meeting and it was approved by the council. Her term will expire in two years when she graduates from DHS.

The city has made it a priority to appoint two e DHS students to serve as ex-officio members of the Sustainability Committee as well as two ex-officio college students who live in Dunwoody. Warshal is the first student appointed.

The Sustainability Committee recommends sustainable policies and procedures to reduce the environmental footprint of the city while also providing public education and outreach on sustainability issues.