Music may come to Buckhead’s Loudermilk Park

Live music or other programming may be coming soon to Charlie Loudermilk Park, according to Jim Durrett, executive director of the Buckhead Community Improvement District.

The park on the triangle at Peachtree and Roswell roads is getting various improvements, including a new sculpture by prominent Atlanta architect and artist John Portman that is being installed this month.

Durrett told the BCID board Jan. 25 about other planned improvements, including new crosswalks at all three sides of the park and work with the city to set up such programming as “Friday afternoon music.”