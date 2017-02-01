Sandy Springs Police aim to have HQ open 24/7

The Sandy Springs Police Department is always on duty, but its Roswell Road headquarters is currently open to the public only during business hours. That will change this year, with a desk available for in-person crime reporting around the clock, every day of the week, Police Chief Ken DeSimone told the City Council during its Jan. 24 annual retreat.

“This is a city of 100,000 people,” DeSimone said. “We need to have a 24/7 police headquarters.”

Police headquarters is at 7840 Roswell Road, Suite 301, in the same office park that houses City Hall. The police HQ is currently open to the public 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Some interior work needs to be done for the 24/7 service, especially to provide space for a staff member from the emergency dispatch service ChatComm, the chief said. The headquarters already has a secure front desk with bulletproof glass and an armored door, he said.

“We’ve got the people. It’s just the logistics,” DeSimone said.

He said he aims to have 24/7 hours in place within six months.

Residents can always call or text 911 for emergency police response at any time.