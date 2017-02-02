Dunwoody Police accepting applications for Citizens’ Police Academy

The Dunwoody Police Department is now accepting applications for the first scheduled Citizens’ Police Academy in 2017. The class will begin on Tuesday, February 28, and run for 10 weeks with a one-week break during the DeKalb County Spring Break, according to a press release.

Each class will be held at the Dunwoody Police Department, located at 41 Perimeter Center East, in the Police Roll Call Room. Classes begin at 6 p.m. and end at approximately 9 p.m. Topics that will be covered include, but are not limited to SWAT, narcotics, gangs, use of force, Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events (CRASE) and ChatComm/911.

The class is limited to 24 participants who will be accepted on a first come, first served basis. Email the Community Outreach Officer, Mark Stevens, at mark.stevens@dunwoodyga.gov for an application or to obtain more information.