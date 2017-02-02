Lovett School to host Black History Month discussion, exhibit

The Lovett School in Buckhead is observing Black History Month with an art exhibit and a Feb. 17 panel discussion featuring Martin Luther King III.

The panel discussion, on the theme “Building King’s Beloved Community,” features King, a civil rights activist who is the son of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.; Valerie Jackson, a WABE radio host and wife of the late Maynard Jackson, Atlanta’s first African American mayor; and former Atlanta Police Chief George Turner. The discussion, moderated by Lovett Headmaster Billy Peebles, starts at 6:30 p.m. in the school’s Hendrix-Chenault Theater.

The discussion will be followed by a reception for the art exhibit “Unity & Heritage XVI: Can You See Me Now? An Exploration of African American Identity.” The exhibit includes works by photographer Joshua Rashaad McFadden, prints by Tina Dunkley and mixed-media works by Charly Palmer. It runs through March 10 in the school’s Fine Arts Galleria.

The Lovett School is located at 4075 Paces Ferry Road N.W. For more information, call 404-262-3032 ext. 1344.