MARTA cancels plans for Brookhaven TOD

MARTA officials have canceled its plans for a Brookhaven/Oglethorpre MARTA transit-oriented development.

News of the project being discontinued was announced by MARTA board members to the city of Brookhaven Thursday afternoon, Feb. 2, said Mayor John Ernst.

The city received a statement in an email from Amanda Rhein, Senior Director of Transit Oriented Development and Real Estate at MARTA, saying the MARTA Board of Directors voted Feb. 2 to “cancel the award of the solicitation and discontinue work on the Brookhaven TOD Project.”

“MARTA appreciates the time and effort invested by the community in planning for Brookhaven TOD Project. We are disappointed that we will not be able to advance this project to implementation. MARTA staff will now shift focus to implementing TOD projects at stations where greater readiness exists,” the statement reads.

MARTA cited Ernst’s decision to suspend authorizing tax incentives for the project as well as ongoing delays in getting a vote on its rezoning request for the project as the reason for quitting the project.

“On Tuesday, January 24, the Mayor of the City of Brookhaven, Mr. John Ernst, released a statement regarding the Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority’s (“MARTA”) proposed Brookhaven/Oglethorpe University TOD project (“Brookhaven TOD Project”). Mayor Ernst’s statement indicated the City administration’s support for an additional delay in the rezoning of the site. Additionally, Mayor Ernst’s statement indicated that the City administration would suspend all work on the incentive request submitted to the Brookhaven Development Authority. In light of this letter, today, February 2, the MARTA Board of Directors voted to cancel the award of the solicitation and discontinue work on the Brookhaven TOD Project,” according to the statement sent to the city.

Ernst released this statement:

While the City recognizes the tremendous effort that MARTA has put into this project, we feel that more work is needed to make the development a true City Center. We’re sorry that we had to stop negotiations on the financing of this project. The developer’s ask kept growing and the guarantees on delivery kept shrinking. But we look forward to a public/private partnership that has more private dollars than public.

We also thank our residents for participating in MARTA’s outreach efforts on this project, and we urge our residents to continue providing feedback.

This MARTA TOD is not just another development project – it is Brookhaven’s future; it is MARTA’s future. We look forward to partnering on a development which reflects our residents’ desire for a truly innovative project that fits the growing dynamics of our City.

The council was slated to vote on MARTA redevelopment Jan. 24 but put off the vote

