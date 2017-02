Dunwoody City Council retreat Feb. 9-10 in Sandy Springs

The Dunwoody City Council will hold its annual retreat on Thursday, Feb. 9, and Friday, Feb. 10, in Sandy Springs.

The retreat will be at Lost Corner Preserve Cottage, 7300 Brandon Mill Road, Sandy Springs, GA 30328.

The meetings begin at 7:30 a.m. with discussion beginning at 8 a.m.

An agenda has not yet been posted to the city’s website.