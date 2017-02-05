Construction of new Sandy Springs street to start this month

Work on a new city street between Roswell Road and Boylston Street in Sandy Springs will begin later this month, after the City Council approved a $878,000 construction bid Jan. 17.

The street, which the city is considering calling Denmark Drive after a revered local doctor, will run through what is now an alley and the former site of the Sandy Springs post office. It will run between two large mixed-use projects: Mill Creek’s redevelopment of the former Hilderbrand Court shopping center, which is already underway; and Davis Development’s forthcoming project at 6075-6077 Roswell Road, where an office tower now stands. The developers are partnering with the city on the project, which will largely be paid for with state grant money, city officials say.