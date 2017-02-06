Widgetized Section

Go to Admin » Appearance » Widgets » and move Gabfire Widget: Social into that MastheadOverlay zone

Posted by on February 6, 2017.

Davis Academy celebrates $7.5 million expansion

The Davis Academy, a Reform Jewish day school, celebrated the opening of its $7.5 million expansion with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Jan. 22. The expansion of the academy, located on Roberts Drive on the Sandy Springs-Dunwoody border, includes the 600-plus seat Rosenberg Performing Arts Theatre, the Kaufman Chapel, a dining hall, the academy’s first full kosher kitchen and learning spaces such as an innovation lab and a music studio. Below are some photos from the event. (Photos by Phil Mosier)

About Reporter Newspapers

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CAPTCHA

*