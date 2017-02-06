Davis Academy celebrates $7.5 million expansion
The Davis Academy, a Reform Jewish day school, celebrated the opening of its $7.5 million expansion with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Jan. 22. The expansion of the academy, located on Roberts Drive on the Sandy Springs-Dunwoody border, includes the 600-plus seat Rosenberg Performing Arts Theatre, the Kaufman Chapel, a dining hall, the academy’s first full kosher kitchen and learning spaces such as an innovation lab and a music studio. Below are some photos from the event. (Photos by Phil Mosier)
From left, Joe Rubin, volunteer coordinator; Sam Tuck, Past President; Amy Shafron, Head of School; Campaign Co-Chair Jon Leven; Dulcy Rosenberg and Jerry Rosenberg.
Rabbi Micah Lapidus, director of Jewish and Hebrew studies at the Davis Academy, takes guests on a tour of the Kaufman Chapel.
A rendering of the Donor Recognition Wall that will be showcased in the Kirschner Atrium. The atrium leads to the Rosenberg Performing Arts theater.
Head of School Amy Shafron (center), with, from left, her sister-in-law, Sheri Whiteman; her brother, David Whiteman; and their mother Harriet Whiteman.