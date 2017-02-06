DeKalb County DA drops charges against Burrell Ellis

DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston said Feb. 6 she will not pursue a criminal case against former CEO Burrell Ellis.

Boston made the announcement at a press conference, according to a story in the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

“It is time to close this chapter and move forward,” Boston said, according to the AJC. “This case is closed.”

The Georgia Supreme Court threw out Ellis’ conviction in November because it stated Ellis did not receive a fair trial.

Ellis was convicted in July 2015 of perjury and attempting to extort a campaign contribution from a county vendor. He was sentenced to 18 months in prison. Gov. Nathan Deal suspended Ellis from the county CEO position and Lee May took over as interim CEO.

After the Supreme Court overturned Ellis’ conviction, he was able to serve as DeKalb CEO throughout December, the last month of his elected term.

Ellis also received from the county a check for $104,380, after taxes and deductions, in back pay.