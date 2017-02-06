Sandy Springs Police investigating armed robbery

Sandy Springs Police are investigating a Feb. 5 armed robbery that occurred in a person’s driveway on Spalding Creek Court.

Police said they received a call just after 1 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5. According to a report, a man with a silver handgun walked up to the victim in his driveway and demanded cash. The suspect then forced the victim into the passenger seat of his own car and drove him to a nearby ATM where the victim was ordered to withdraw cash. The suspect then fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle.

Police later found the stolen vehicle in Lithonia and a female passenger was detained for questioning.

The investigation is ongoing at this time. Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to call Detective Kasey Smith of the Sandy Springs Police Department at 770-551-3313.