Brookhaven Police blotter, Jan. 22-29

From Brookhaven Police reports dated Jan. 22 through Jan 29.

The following information was pulled from Brookhaven’s Police-2-Citizen website.

Possession and DUI

3900 block of Peachtree Road — On Jan. 22, in the early morning, a woman was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and having a blood-alcohol content higher than .08 three hours later.

1400 block of Windsor Parkway — On Jan. 22, in the morning, a man was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence.

100 block of Lincoln Court Avenue — On Jan. 23, just after midnight, a city ordinance was violated and a man was arrested on charges of public intoxication and consumption.

3500 block of Buford Highway— On Jan. 23, a city ordinance was violated and a man was arrested on charges of public intoxication and consumption.

3100 block of Buford Highway — On Jan. 28, in the morning, a man was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and having a blood-alcohol content higher than .08 three hours later.

Theft and Burglary

1200 block of Becket Drive — On Jan. 22, in the evening, items were stolen from a parked car.

1500 block of Lake Hearn Drive — On Jan. 23, in the early morning, police responded to an entering auto call.

100 block of Executive Park West Drive — On Jan. 24, in the early morning, there was a forced entry burglary at a non-residence.

2700 block of Buford Highway — On Jan. 26, a man was arrested on burglary charges.

2600 block of Buford Highway — On Jan. 27, around noon, a man was arrested on burglary charges.

Rape

3500 block of Buford Highway — On Jan. 22, in the early morning, a man was arrested and charged with rape.

Arrests

3700 block of Buford Highway — On Jan. 22, in the early morning, a man was arrested on a charge of driving without a driver’s license.

3200 block of Buford Highway — On Jan. 22, in the morning, a man was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On Jan. 23, in the early morning, a man was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct.

1400 block of Dresden Drive — On Jan. 23, in the morning, a man and a woman were arrested on charges of fraud.

3100 block of Buford Highway — On Jan. 23, a man was arrested on a battery charge.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On Jan. 24, a man was arrested on a charge of operating a vehicle without a tag.

100 block of Brookhaven drive — On Jan. 24, in the early evening, a man was arrested on a charge of driving without a driver’s license.

2900 block of Clairmont Road — On Jan. 25, in the evening, a man was arrested on a probation violation charge.

2000 block of Johnson Ferry Road — On Jan. 25, at night, a man was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct.

2000 block of Johnson Ferry Road — On Jan. 25, at night, a man was arrested on a charge of soliciting without a permit.

3800 block of Buford Highway — On Jan. 27, a woman was arrested on a charge of driving without a driver’s license.

2800 block of Caldwell Road — On Jan. 27, at night, a man was arrested on a charge of driving without a driver’s license.

3500 block of Buford Highway — On Jan. 28, in the early morning, a man was arrested on a charge of driving without a driver’s license.

3300 block of Clairmont Road — On Jan. 28, in the morning, a man was arrested on a charge of using a suspended or revoked driver’s license.

1600 block of Briarwood Road — On Jan. 28, in the afternoon, a man was arrested on a charge of simple battery.

2200 block of Lake Boulevard — On Jan. 29, in the morning, a man was arrested on a charge of simple battery.

3600 block of Buford Highway — On Jan. 29, in the early afternoon, a woman was arrested on a charge of family violence.

Other incidents

1800 block of Briarwood Road — On Jan. 22, at night, a criminal trespass warning was issued.