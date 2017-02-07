Brookhaven Police blotter, Jan. 22-29

From Brookhaven Police reports dated Jan. 22 through Jan 29.
The following information was pulled from Brookhaven’s Police-2-Citizen website.
Possession and DUI
3900 block of Peachtree Road — On Jan. 22, in the early morning, a woman was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and having a blood-alcohol content higher than .08 three hours later.
1400 block of Windsor Parkway — On Jan. 22, in the morning, a man was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence.
100 block of Lincoln Court Avenue — On Jan. 23, just after midnight, a city ordinance was violated and a man was arrested on charges of public intoxication and consumption.
3500 block of Buford Highway— On Jan. 23, a city ordinance was violated and a man was arrested on charges of public intoxication and consumption.
3100 block of Buford Highway — On Jan. 28, in the morning, a man was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and having a blood-alcohol content higher than .08 three hours later.
Theft and Burglary
1200 block of Becket Drive — On Jan. 22, in the evening, items were stolen from a parked car.
1500 block of Lake Hearn Drive — On Jan. 23, in the early morning, police responded to an entering auto call.
100 block of Executive Park West Drive — On Jan. 24, in the early morning, there was a forced entry burglary at a non-residence.
2700 block of Buford Highway — On Jan. 26, a man was arrested on burglary charges.
2600 block of Buford Highway — On Jan. 27, around noon, a man was arrested on burglary charges.
Rape
3500 block of Buford Highway — On Jan. 22, in the early morning, a man was arrested and charged with rape.
Arrests
3700 block of Buford Highway — On Jan. 22, in the early morning, a man was arrested on a charge of driving without a driver’s license.
3200 block of Buford Highway — On Jan. 22, in the morning, a man was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct.
3300 block of Buford Highway — On Jan. 23, in the early morning, a man was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct.
1400 block of Dresden Drive — On Jan. 23, in the morning, a man and a woman were arrested on charges of fraud.
3100 block of Buford Highway — On Jan. 23, a man was arrested on a battery charge.
3300 block of Buford Highway — On Jan. 24, a man was arrested on a charge of operating a vehicle without a tag.
100 block of Brookhaven drive — On Jan. 24, in the early evening, a man was arrested on a charge of driving without a driver’s license.
2900 block of Clairmont Road — On Jan. 25, in the evening, a man was arrested on a probation violation charge.
2000 block of Johnson Ferry Road — On Jan. 25, at night, a man was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct.
2000 block of Johnson Ferry Road — On Jan. 25, at night, a man was arrested on a charge of soliciting without a permit.
3800 block of Buford Highway — On Jan. 27, a woman was arrested on a charge of driving without a driver’s license.
2800 block of Caldwell Road — On Jan. 27, at night, a man was arrested on a charge of driving without a driver’s license.
3500 block of Buford Highway — On Jan. 28, in the early morning, a man was arrested on a charge of driving without a driver’s license.
3300 block of Clairmont Road — On Jan. 28, in the morning, a man was arrested on a charge of using a suspended or revoked driver’s license.
1600 block of Briarwood Road — On Jan. 28, in the afternoon, a man was arrested on a charge of simple battery.
2200 block of Lake Boulevard — On Jan. 29, in the morning, a man was arrested on a charge of simple battery.
3600 block of Buford Highway — On Jan. 29, in the early afternoon, a woman was arrested on a charge of family violence.
Other incidents
1800 block of Briarwood Road — On Jan. 22, at night, a criminal trespass warning was issued.