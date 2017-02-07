Dunwoody Police blotter, Jan. 22-29

From Dunwoody Police reports dated Jan. 22 through Jan. 29.

The following information was pulled from Dunwoody’s Police-2-Citizen website.

Burglary

100 block of Perimeter Center — On Jan. 27, a resident of an apartment complex reported the burglary of $18,500 worth of jewelry. The forced entry theft happened between Jan. 22 and Jan 27.

Larceny/Shoplifting/Theft

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Jan. 22, a woman stole an iPhone 6S Plus from another patron at a restaurant.

2100 block of North Forest Trail — On Jan. 22, at night, an elderly male reported the attempted theft of his car.

4500 block of Olde Perimeter Way — On Jan. 23, several laptops and accessories, sunglasses, an iPad, and a toolbox valued at almost $5,500 were stolen from a man’s car.

4800 block of Village Creek Drive — On Jan. 24, in the morning, a woman reported that her Toyota Highlander was broken into overnight with a crowbar. A laptop and purse were taken from the vehicle.

200 block of Lake Ridge Lane — On Jan. 24, a woman’s car was reported stolen.

2400 block of Dunwoody Crossing — On Jan. 25, a woman reported the theft of her Apple Watch from an apartment complex.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Jan. 25, police responded to two shoplifting incidents at a chain discount store. Two people were arrested in regard to two incidents.

1100 block of Hammond Drive — On Jan. 25, a woman’s iPad Mini was stolen from her salon station.

4500 block of Olde Perimeter Way — On Jan. 25, in the afternoon, a woman reported that her wallet was stolen and more than $6,000 was charged to her American Express card at an electronics store.

1100 block of Asbury Square — On Jan. 26, a man reported that overnight a backpack was taken from a car. Another woman reported the theft of her laptop and several items in a duffle bag from her car.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Jan. 26, a woman reported the theft of her wallet including containing $700 in cash, an ID, birth certificate and debit cards while at a restaurant.

4700 block of Ashford Dunwoody Road — On Jan. 26, in the afternoon, a Loss Prevention Officer at a chain discount store observed a person enter the store and walk out while concealing items without paying for them.

4600 Peachtree Place Parkway — On Jan. 26, in the evening, police responded to a domestic altercation.

Assault

6800 block of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard — On Jan. 22, in the early morning, police responded to an armed person call.

9100 block of Peachford Circle — On Jan. 22, police responded to a call regarding a 19-year-old female possessing a kitchen knife during a dispute. She was arrested on charges related to the altercation.

100 block of Drexel Point — On the afternoon of Jan. 22, an officer responded to a disorderly conduct dispute at an apartment complex. A man was arrested on related charges.

4700 block of Ashford Dunwoody Road — On Jan. 22, at night, a man was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and criminal trespass after a fight broke out at a restaurant.

4300 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Jan. 23, two armed people stole $3,400 worth of fur from a department store. The items have since been recovered.

4500 block of Ashford Dunwoody Road — On Jan. 25, in the morning, a man was arrested on a charge of instigating a fight at a fast-foot restaurant.

2100 block of Peachford Road — On Jan. 26, Peachford Hospital reported that a disorderly person kicked down a door and damaged fire sprinklers. The man was later arrested on charges related to the event.

2300 block of Dunwoody Crossing — On Jan. 25, police responded to a call regarding harassing communications.

Arrests

100 block of Perimeter Center — On Jan. 23, in the early morning, a man was arrested and charged with a probation violation.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Jan. 23, a woman was arrested and accused of marijuana possession of less than 1 ounce.

6800 block of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard — On Jan. 23, at night, a man was arrested and accused of a DUI after police noticed improper lane usage.

4500 block of Ashford Dunwoody Road – On Jan. 25, in the morning, a woman was arrested and accused of possessing less than an ounce of marijuana.

4600 block of North Shallowford Road — On Jan. 26, just after midnight, a man was arrested and accused of criminal trespass.

I-285/ Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Jan. 27, a man was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.

300 block of Perimeter Center — On Jan. 28, at night, a man was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.

100 block of Perimeter Center — On Jan. 28, a woman was arrested and accused of family neglect.

6800 block of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard — On Jan. 29, a man was arrested and accused of theft by receiving stolen property. Another man was arrested and accused of possession of weapons.

Incidents

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Jan. 22, an individual reported fraud occurred at a restaurant.