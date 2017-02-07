Sandy Springs Police blotter, Jan. 14-24

From Sandy Springs Police reports filed from Jan. 14 through Jan. 24.

The following information was provided by Capt. Steve Rose of the Sandy Springs Police Department.

Robbery

On Jan. 15, three men set off camera signals after trying to break into an ATM that was monitored by bank staff. The 911 call was made and as the cops pulled up, the three ran toward Hilderbrand Drive. Two were caught in a construction area and the third was scooped up near the bank itself later. One subject, who gave a false name, was later properly identified and wanted in Atlanta.

100 block of Northside Drive — On Jan. 22, a woman and man reported that around 9:15 p.m., two men approached them in the apartment parking lot. One of the men pulled a gun and took the woman’s purse and necklace from her. Her purse contained $2,000 in jewelry and $2,000 cash. The male victim said his iPhone was taken along with his credit cards.

Burglary

400 block of Stone Mill Trail — On Jan. 16, a resident said someone stole his bike from his garage at some time between Jan. 1 and Jan. 16.

100 block Gilford Way — On Jan. 16, a resident reported that just before 10 p.m. he heard a crash sound coming from the front of the home. He saw a newer model gray Honda Accord, backing out his driveway. The front door window had been shattered. The responding officer found a shoe print and blood that came from the burglar. A DNA swab kit was used to obtain and seal the blood sample. Nothing was taken.

4400 block of Treelodge Parkway — The days between Jan. 13 and Jan. 18 when the resident was out of town, a woman reported someone came in, which was evident by the window that was not damaged, but pushed in. Nothing was taken.

1100 block of Weldstone Court — On Jan. 18, the resident said when he returned home he saw glass that had been broken out of the rear door. He reported a laptop and other electronic equipment taken from his kitchen area, and a gun and jewelry taken from the bedroom area.

200 block of Northwood Drive — Jan. 23, a work shed was burglarized.

4000 block of Riverview Road — On Jan. 23, a house under construction, two washers, two dryers, and a 40-inch TV were taken.

500 block of Granite Ridge Place — On Jan. 23, sometime during the day, the victim’s home was entered by force through a sliding glass door. A PS4 video game system, 20 games, a Nintendo 3DS and a backpack were reported to be missing.

200 block of Forest Hills Drive — On Jan. 24, responding to an alarm, two officers were in a home when they heard a crashing sound from another room. They realized that the burglar was absconding from the home. They were not able to get a look, so they set up a perimeter and called in the nearest K-9 unit, which picked up a track but soon lost it. No arrest was made. No forced entry was found and nothing appears to be missing.

4600 Roswell Road — On Jan. 24, between 8 a.m. and 7:30 p.m., someone entered an apartment by kicking the door in. Some items were taken.

1500 block of Windridge Drive — On Jan. 26, the victim reported that between Wednesday and Thursday, when he was away from the apartment, someone came in by forcing a window, and took an engagement ring, five iPhones, Apple Watch, Christian Louboutin shoes, Versace sunglasses, and a Louis Vuitton purse. A Hookah pipe is also missing.

Theft

100 block of Brinkley Lane — On Jan. 14, the resident reported his 2016 Subaru Outback had been stolen from his home. He said that he was burglarized on the previous Thursday and it appears the intruders took his keys as well as spares.

1000 block of Brentwood Way — On Jan. 17, a red Suzuki GSR-R600 motorcycle was reported stolen sometime overnight.

1155 Mount Vernon Highway — On Jan. 16, a juvenile reported someone stole his iPhone 6S from his gym bag while he was on the basketball court at a health club.

2000 block of Spalding Drive — On Jan. 17, the resident said someone stole two packages of gastrointestinal low-fat dog food from his door. The suspect left in a newer small blue crossover type car.

6300 block of Roswell Road — On Jan. 17, a pharmacy employee reported that around 7 p.m., a man came in and shoplifted items including five Crest 3D white strips and other Crest whitening products totaling $495. The suspect drove away in a 1990’s model Camaro driven by a woman.

8 Concourse Parkway — On Jan. 18, a 45-year-old man said he placed his Rolex and ring in the electronic locker at an athletic club and returned to find those items gone. He said he was half asleep when he put the items in the locker and did not lock it. Another theft from the same athletic club was reported by a 58-year old man on Jan. 19. He was at the gym from 2 to 5 p.m. He said he placed a money clip with $1,100 cash, ID, and credit cards in his locker. When he returned, they were gone. *These are electronic locks so someone has figured how to bypass them since the lock had no damage and functioned normally. I would refrain from putting good stuff in any gym locker.

1100 block of Hammond Drive — On Jan. 18, the victim said his yellow Suzuki SRK motorcycle was stolen overnight.

600 block of Windsor Parkway — On Jan. 18, the complainant said that three AC units were stolen from a home under construction.

7000 block Stonington Drive — On Jan. 18, a resident said he was home when he discovered that a juvenile had jumped over his patio gate and was crawling toward the patio door. The young man saw the resident and ran away. The resident ran in pursuit. As the resident chased the juvenile, he heard him say, “I have a gun.” He continued to chase him until he lost sight. Police set up a perimeter and used K-9 units but the juvenile was not located. Officers and detectives have a good idea who the juvenile is and are investigating.

1400 block of North Riverside Circle — On Jan. 18, a UPS package containing an iPhone 7 was stolen from the doorstep.

6690 Roswell Road — On Jan. 22, the victim placed his iPhone 7 inside his sweatshirt next to the basketball court at a health club while he played. An hour later, he discovered someone took it.

Sound familiar? We have a real problem with thefts at this location, specifically on the basketball court.

Another theft apparently occurred at the same health club on Jan. 25 around 6 p.m. The victim said he got a call that his Discover card was being used to purchase something at a discount department store in Kennesaw for $800. He then looked in his wallet and found that the card was gone.

5600 block of Roswell Road — On Jan. 22, the victim said his black 1998 Honda Civic was stolen overnight.

700 block of Hammond Drive — On Jan. 23, the complainant said a woman stole his rented 2017 Kia Optima from the Hampton Inn.

9000 block of Carroll Manor Drive — On Jan. 22, a 19-year-old man said that he and his now ex-girlfriend broke up but remained friends. He said he had left property, not described, in her car, and she won’t give it back. She denied it and refuses to answer his calls.

Young man, you’ve learned an important lesson in life. When you split up, circle your wagons and if the word “friends” comes up in any shape regarding your now ex, know that it’s false impression. A trap of sorts. Many of us know this first-hand because I still miss my golf clubs.

4900 block of Roswell Road — On Jan. 22, a dance instructor said that her wallet was stolen from her purse, which was left on the front desk while she taught at a dance theater studio. A student’s mother informed her that two women, who were not in the group, were in the studio. They said they were interested in the classes as they left. She said they appeared to leave in a hurry. A short time later, her AMEX card was used at a grocery for $1,000 and at a discount store for $2,000. She’s also missing gift cards totaling $400, $140 cash, a checkbook, and ID.

Hide your stuff.

6700 block of Powers Ferry Road — On Jan 22, a man reported he accidentally left his iPhone 6 at a restaurant sometime between 7:15 p.m. and 9 p.m. He realized it after the restaurant closed for the evening. He activated the GPS where he discovered the phone’s location in Powder Springs.

1100 block of Mount Vernon Highway — On Jan. 23, a man reported that sometime between the 20th and 21st, his trailer was stolen.

200 block of Zeblin Road — On Jan. 24, the resident said his black 2009 Acura MDX was taken from the driveway.

7000 block of Roswell Road — On Jan. 24, a gold Dodge Durango was taken from the parking lot of the victim’s apartment complex.

Thefts from Vehicles

Between Jan. 14 and 19, there were 18 thefts from vehicles. Between Jan. 21, and Jan. 24, there were six thefts from vehicles.

Assault

Brandon Place — On Jan. 22, a male suspect was arrested after a domestic dispute.

Fraud

Jury Duty Scam: A 58-year-old man reported that he received a call from a “Major Jackson, Badge 5007” from the Federal Marshal’s Office, who told him he missed jury duty and a warrant existed for his arrest. The major told the man to go and get two $500 Green Dot cards and then call back for further instructions. The “major” said his supervisor was “Captain James Smith.” (Captains don’t outrank majors.) The victim called police and did not obtain the money cards.

The victim provided the major’s phone number, which we’ve been calling non-stop just for fun.

A resident reported that she was notified from Apple, Inc. that a MacBook was purchased with her credit card and was being shipped to an address different than hers. The items were shipped although the card was cancelled prior to being charged for the machine. She said that on the previous night she was informed that someone deposited an $1,800 check into a business account and several unsuccessful attempts were made to withdraw funds from that account. She closed the account and put fraud alerts out. She believes her mail was stolen prior to the activity and the check and card were stolen at the same time. She went on to say she had previous activity and has been in touch with the postal inspectors.

5948 Roswell Road — On Jan. 21, an employee at a hot dog restaurant reported a man came in and ordered two dogs, fries, and a Coke. He paid with a $100 bill, in which the employee could not locate a watermark. She gave it to the manager who could not find a watermark and told the suspect, then gave him the counterfeit $100 bill back.

NO! Do not give it back! You tell him the bill looks counterfeit and the police will be here soon to help us all understand what is going on. You will see the man disappear faster than a married man out the back door at a massage parlor when the cops raid it. The bad guy left in a silver sedan south on Roswell.

Other incidents

7100 block of Roswell Road — On Jan. 14, LoJack staff informed us that a stolen car was in the area of Roswell and Abernathy Roads. A patrol officer located it at an apartment building. It was impounded pending notification of the owner.

8400 block of Roswell Road — On Jan. 14, a 29-year-old woman reported she was walking her dog when another dog ran out from another apartment and attacked hers. (No injury observed.) She said that to defend her dog, she attempted to kick the other dog. The dog’s owner told her that if she kicked his dog, he would punch her in the face. He then got control of his dog and re-entered his apartment. The other guy denied all.

8800 block of Dunwoody Place — On Jan. 21, around 7:45 p.m., a 62-year-old woman said a car hit her. The car’s driver stopped and asked her what happened and was informed his car hit her. He said he had the green light and a woman walked in front of his car, along with her cane, and then placed the cane on the ground, got down on the ground in front of the car and screamed for an ambulance. When the officer arrived, the woman was “frantic” but had no visible injuries. The officer checked the car and the dust on the front where the woman said she was hit, was undisturbed. Her clothing was undisturbed. She demanded to go to the hospital via ambulance, which she did. The driver said he had to ask her what was wrong with her when she lay down on the pavement.

This might be a good reason to put one of those windshield cameras in your car.

5501 Glenridge Drive — On Jan. 23, Fulton County police contacted officers regarding a carjacked vehicle that was possibly parked at an apartment complex. The officers found the car, unoccupied, near building 2. It was impounded for the reporting agency.

Northridge Road — On Jan. 23, around 8 p.m., an officer received a call of a person drunk at a grocery store. He approached the man who was urinating on the store’s wall. He was arrested.

7500 block of Roswell Road — On Jan. 24, cops responded to an assault call near a grocery store. They met with a 27-year-old woman who said she and her boyfriend pulled into the parking lot of the store, when her boyfriend asked her to go to the “Bluff” area of Atlanta to buy drugs. She refused, so he pushed her head into the steering wheel. She got out of the car and he drove off. She said she didn’t want to press charges, but didn’t want him to get away with hitting her. She was vague and changed her answers several times. She said the boyfriend is on probation. The officer noted she had no visible injuries.

A 31-year-old woman reported that she received a FaceTime call on her iPad around 11:30 p.m. The image on the other side was of a man masturbating. She said she tried to talk to the man because she was upset because her daughter has frequent access to her iPad. She did find that there were not previous calls in the history file. The caller was using an e-mail address instead of a phone number.

6650 Roswell Road — On Jan. 24, an officer spotted a car, near a closed business, around 1:40 a.m. He questioned the two occupants and found that the female passenger had identification on her that belonged to other people, along with her legitimate ID. The officer could not verify, at the time, any contact information for the person, who’s ID was in the possession of the person in the car. The IDs were seized, but the persons in the car were allowed to leave. Later, the officer located the owner of the ID who said it was stolen in July at a store in Lawrenceville, along with credit cards. The officer then filed a warrant for the woman who was in possession of the ID.

Arrests

Roswell Road / I-285 — On Jan 14, following a traffic stop on Roswell Road, the driver was checked on the NCIC computer and found to be wanted in Gwinnett County for fraud. He was arrested, to be transferred to Gwinnett County.

500 block of Northridge Road — On Jan 14, around 2:30 a.m., officers responded to an apartment building regarding shots fired. They spoke to a woman who was standing on an apartment deck where the caller said the shots came from. The officers asked if they could look on the deck. She said OK and appeared to pick something up from the deck, which the officers saw. Turns out they were shell casings. She was arrested. She said she fired the gun because it was her birthday.

8725 Roswell Road — On Jan. 18, a woman was arrested and accused of stealing $30 Frogz headphones.

200 block of Glencourtney Drive — Narcotics detectives were informed of reports of drug activity taking place at a home being rented to a tenant. The owner was notified and confirmed that the tenant, whose name the detectives received, was currently renting. The detectives went to the home on Jan. 19 and found the woman, the subject of the warrant, in the back yard on the cellphone. They asked if they could speak with her and as such, confirmed her identity, and the status of warrants from Seminole County, Fla., for dealing stolen property and drug paraphernalia. She was also wanted in Baker County, Fla., on similar charges. Seminole County wanted full extradition, so she was arrested and held for Seminole County Sheriff’s Department.

Between Jan. 23 and Jan. 24 there were two marijuana-related arrests and four citations.

Ga-400 at Spalding Drive — On Jan. 24, an officer spotted a temporary paper tag on a car and stopped it because it contained no numbers or dates, as required by law. The driver removed a fleet insurance car that was next to a grinder used to grind weed. He also had a gun on him that was reported to have been stolen from Clayton County in February 2015. The driver is a convicted felon, many times over, and as such, he was arrested and accused of being a convicted felon in possession of a gun, a stolen one at that, possession of marijuana (less than 1 oz.) and an open container violation.

8725 Roswell Road — On Jan. 24, a woman was arrested and accused of taking a package of seafood and walking out of a grocery store without paying for it.

I received an email recently asking if these were all the arrests we made, indicating that it was a small number, compared to the number of incidents listed above it. There were many, many, more arrested made during this time period but I sampled only those relatively semi-interesting. I don’t list arrests for DUI, suspended or no license, no insurance, minor probation violations, and other things that we see a lot of. I also don’t list domestic violence arrests, of which there are many.