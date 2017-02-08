‘Dine in Dunwoody’ campaign to highlight local restaurants

A new “Dine in Dunwoody” campaign created by the Dunwoody Convention and Visitors Bureau and the city of Dunwoody will leverage social media to provide help to people searching for a local restaurant to dine.

Each week the city will feature one Dunwoody restaurant via various social media posts to help food lovers with critical questions such as ‘Where to Eat Wednesday?’ and ‘Friday Feasting?’, according to a press release.

“By combining a little fun and providing a reminder of the many appealing dining locations in Dunwoody, we thought the campaign might help make the decision making process of finding that perfect lunch or dinner establishment a little easier,” said Michael Starling, director of Economic Development for the city of Dunwoody.

The new campaign seeks to invite residents, visitors and friends of the city to explore Dunwoody restaurants but also get engaged through pictures, testimonials and hashtags.

Diners and participants are asked to use the hashtag #DineinDunwoody when posting on social media at a Dunwoody restaurant and to follow the city of Dunwoody on Instagram @cityofdunwoodyga, Facebook at City of Dunwoody – Government and Twitter @DunwoodyGA.