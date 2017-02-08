Dunwoody selected as part of CDC study conducted in door-to-door surveys

Dunwoody has been selected to participate in the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES), a major study of the health of persons living in the United States, and which includes household interviews, according to the Dunwoody Police Department.

The National Center for Health Statistics, part of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is conducting the study. The NCHS will be conducting the survey through March 30. A sample of about 514 people from DeKalb County will be asked to participate in the survey. Interviewers will be knocking on the doors of randomly selected households throughout the county. They will conduct a brief questionnaire at the doorstep in order to obtain demographic information used to identify sample participants for the survey.

“It is important for us to assure Dunwoody residents that this legitimate survey is a federally funded national effort with significant influence on health policy across the nation,” according to a post on the DPD Facebook page.

“Each NCHS member will display a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) identification card and will not be required to obtain or display a solicitation permit from the city of Dunwoody,” according to the DPD.

The study has been conducted for more than 55 years and has provided NCHS with current and vital data on health conditions and concerns in this country. Data are collected through household interviews and standardized medical examinations in a mobile examination center.

Those with questions are acted to contact the Community Outreach Office at 678-382-6917.