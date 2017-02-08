Lobbyists hired to represent city of Brookhaven at General Assembly

The city has hired Greenberg Traurig and Peachtree Government Relations as lobbyists to represent it at the General Assembly as well as work on issues of economic development in such areas as Buford Highway.

Don Bolia of PGR and Tharon Johnson of Greenberg Traurig made a presentation to the council at the Jan. 22 retreat held at Greenberg Traurig’s office in Buckhead. The lobbyists are being paid $6,000 a month for six months and are believed to be the first lobbyists hired by the city.

Bolia is a member of the Brookhaven Zoning Board of Appeals and vice chair of the Decide DeKalb Development Authority.

Johnson is the government law and policy director at Greenberg Traurig and served as the National Southern Regional Director for the 2012 Obama For America campaign.

The lobbyists are also urging City Council members and staff members to serve on regional commissions and boards as well as meet regularly with DeKalb commissioners to build relationships to benefit the city in the long run.