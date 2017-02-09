Identity fraud suspects strike in Dunwoody

A man and woman are suspects in a recent identity fraud and theft in Dunwoody, according to police.

On January 25, 2017, an unidentified male suspect and an unidentified female suspect stole a woman’s wallet while she ate at Panera Bread in Dunwoody. The suspects then went to Best Buy in Dunwoody, Nordstrom in Dunwoody, Total Wine in Kennesaw and Best Buy in Kennesaw, racking up nearly $11,000 in fraudulent purchases using credit cards stolen from the woman, stated Dunwoody Police in a press release.

The male is described as being between 5-feet 10-inches tall and 6-feet 1-inch tall, weighing between 175 and 200 pounds, having a thin mustache. He was wearing a plain navy blue Nike cap, large sunglasses, a black shirt with white spots and blue jeans. The male is right-handed.

The female is described being between 5-feet 2-inches and 5-feet 5-inches tall, weighing between 120 and 135 pounds, with long black hair reaching her lower back. She was wearing a large black hat, a tan blouse, blue jeans and tall brown boots. The female is possibly left-handed.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective W. Yeargin at 678-382-6916 or at william.yeargin@dunwoodyga.gov. Anonymous tips may be submitted via the Submit A Crime Tip tab at www.dunwoodypolice.com, or by texting C-R-I-M-E-S (274-637). Use the key word DPDTIPS at the start of your message. Each of these methods is confidential, encrypted and completely anonymous.