NAPPS school parents group to discuss IB, dual immersion programs

The International Baccalaureate and Dual Immersion programs will be discussed at the Feb. 15 meeting of North Atlanta Parents for Public Schools.

The IB program’s growth and equal opportunity for all North Atlanta cluster students was a major discussion point at NAPPS in November. The February meeting will feature two speakers from Atlanta Public Schools: John Denine, the coordinator of college and career readiness, and Margaret McKenzie, coordinator of the Office of ESOL & World Languages.

The meeting will be held Feb. 15 at noon at Garden Hills Elementary School, 285 Sheridan Drive NE in Buckhead.