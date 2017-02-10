Brookhaven selected as part of CDC door-to-door survey

The city of Brookhaven has been selected to participate in the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES), a study of the health of persons living in the United State, according to a press release from police department.

The National Center for Health Statistics, part of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is conducting the study. The NCHS will be conducting the survey between Feb. 16 and April 28. A sample of about 514 people from DeKalb County will be asked to participate in the survey. Interviewers will be knocking on the doors of randomly selected households throughout the county. They will conduct a brief questionnaire at the doorstep in order to obtain demographic information used to identify sample participants for the survey.

“It is important for us to assure Brookhaven residents that this legitimate survey is a federally funded national effort with significant influence on health policy across the nation. Each NCHS member will display a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) identification card and will not be required to obtain or display a solicitation permit from the city of Brookhaven. Those with questions can call NHANES – Field Office Site at 404-220-7208.