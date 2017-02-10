Widgetized Section

John Ruch Posted by on February 10, 2017.

Cyclorama painting makes move to Atlanta History Center

The gigantic circular painting of the Civil War’s Battle of Atlanta was moved Feb. 10 from the Grant Park Cyclorama to Buckhead’s Atlanta History Center.

One of the two spools of the “Battle of Atlanta” painting is moved by truck from the Cyclorama building in Atlanta’s Grant Park on Feb. 10, heading to its new home at the Atlanta History Center in Buckhead. (Photo Atlanta History Center)

The painting, divided into two sections wound onto 45-foot-tall metal spools, was moved via crane and truck in a complex procedure taking over 24 hours. The first spool was moved in the early morning hours and the second during daylight.

The 130-year-old painting will undergo restoration and go on public exhibition around fall 2018 at the History Center at 130 West Paces Ferry Road.

