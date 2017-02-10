Cyclorama painting makes move to Atlanta History Center

The gigantic circular painting of the Civil War’s Battle of Atlanta was moved Feb. 10 from the Grant Park Cyclorama to Buckhead’s Atlanta History Center.

The painting, divided into two sections wound onto 45-foot-tall metal spools, was moved via crane and truck in a complex procedure taking over 24 hours. The first spool was moved in the early morning hours and the second during daylight.

The 130-year-old painting will undergo restoration and go on public exhibition around fall 2018 at the History Center at 130 West Paces Ferry Road.