Dunwoody council picks new city logo

It’s the dawn of a new day for the city of Dunwoody.

At the City Council retreat on Friday, Feb. 10, the council unanimously selected a new logo design presented to them by Communications Director Bob Mullen.

And the logo cost the city zero dollars.

Three Dunwoody residents with experience in creative and graphic design volunteered their efforts and proposed three different designs for the council to consider. Unanimously, the council picked the very first one unveiled.

The design team was made up of Jay Kapp, president and CEO of Kapp Concepts; Mike Martin, chief creative officer for Jackson Spalding; and Heyward Wescott, president and CEO of Custom Signs Today.