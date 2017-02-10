Widgetized Section

John Ruch Posted by on February 10, 2017.

Price wins cabinet seat; Congressional election set for April 18

U.S. Rep. Tom Price was confirmed as President Trump’s new secretary of Health and Human Services Feb. 10, opening up a local race to fill his 6th Congressional District seat. A special election will be held April 18, with a runoff on June 20 if necessary.

Tom Price, the new U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services.

The 6th District includes parts of Brookhaven, Dunwoody and Sandy Springs. Other seats may come open as well if state officials make a run for the higher office.

Several candidates have already announced runs for the 6th District seat, at least five of whom live in or represent Reporter Newspapers communities. They include: Democrat Ron Slotin of Sandy Springs, a former state senator; Republicans Donnie Bolena of Sandy Springs and state Sen. Judson Hill, who represents northwestern Sandy Springs; and independent Alexander Hernandez of Dunwoody.

None of the candidates are officially in the race yet. Gov. Nathan Deal set a qualifying period of Feb. 13-15.

Price is known as a major critic of the Affordable Care Act, or “Obamacare,” which he often criticized at community meetings. He likely will be tasked with dismantling and replacing the health insurance mandate.

