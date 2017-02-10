Price wins cabinet seat; Congressional election set for April 18

U.S. Rep. Tom Price was confirmed as President Trump’s new secretary of Health and Human Services Feb. 10, opening up a local race to fill his 6th Congressional District seat. A special election will be held April 18, with a runoff on June 20 if necessary.

The 6th District includes parts of Brookhaven, Dunwoody and Sandy Springs. Other seats may come open as well if state officials make a run for the higher office.

Several candidates have already announced runs for the 6th District seat, at least five of whom live in or represent Reporter Newspapers communities. They include: Democrat Ron Slotin of Sandy Springs, a former state senator; Republicans Donnie Bolena of Sandy Springs and state Sen. Judson Hill, who represents northwestern Sandy Springs; and independent Alexander Hernandez of Dunwoody.

None of the candidates are officially in the race yet. Gov. Nathan Deal set a qualifying period of Feb. 13-15.

Price is known as a major critic of the Affordable Care Act, or “Obamacare,” which he often criticized at community meetings. He likely will be tasked with dismantling and replacing the health insurance mandate.