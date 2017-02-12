Brookhaven tree canopy update shows slight increase

A study of Brookhaven’s tree canopy shows coverage increased slightly over the past five years.

The study, conducted by InterDev, states total city-wide tree canopy coverage in 2013 was 49 percent while in 2015 the tree canopy measured 53.6 percent. In 2010, the city-wide coverage of the city’s tree canopy was 51.7 percent. The numbers were determined using aerial imagery.

The numbers are from a report that will be presented to the City Council during its Feb. 15 work session.

“Although our findings have identified several localized areas of major canopy loss of 5 acres or more …, overall the city’s tree canopy was relatively unchanged or slightly increased,” states the study.

“Based on our analysis, the city has an estimated 3,928 acres of tree canopy out of a total of 7,420 acres. Studies such as this and others have indicated that over the course of a few years the slow, normal growth of a tree canopy of this size has been enough to offset the rate of trees being lost on single lots and a few large developments,” according to the report.