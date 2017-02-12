Widgetized Section

Go to Admin » Appearance » Widgets » and move Gabfire Widget: Social into that MastheadOverlay zone

Dyana Bagby Posted by on February 12, 2017.

Brookhaven tree canopy update shows slight increase

A study of Brookhaven’s tree canopy shows coverage increased slightly over the past five years.

The study, conducted by InterDev, states total city-wide tree canopy coverage in 2013 was 49 percent while in 2015 the tree canopy measured 53.6 percent. In 2010, the city-wide coverage of the city’s tree canopy was 51.7 percent. The numbers were determined using aerial imagery.

From an InterDev report of Brookhaven’s tree canopy coverage. (City of Brookhaven)

The numbers are from a report that will be presented to the City Council during its Feb. 15 work session.

“Although our findings have identified several localized areas of major canopy loss of 5 acres or more …, overall the city’s tree canopy was relatively unchanged or slightly increased,” states the study.

“Based on our analysis, the city has an estimated 3,928 acres of tree canopy out of a total of 7,420 acres. Studies such as this and others have indicated that over the course of a few years the slow, normal growth of a tree canopy of this size has been enough to offset the rate of trees being lost on single lots and a few large developments,” according to the report.

 

 

Dyana Bagby

About Dyana Bagby

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CAPTCHA

*