‘Shape Dunwoody’ event seeks way to revitalize city

Community input is being sought as part of the premiere “Shape Dunwoody Event Series: A Downtown Reimagined” on Thursday, Feb. 16, at 7:30 a.m. at Maggiano’s Little Italy at 4400 Ashford-Dunwoody Road.

Sponsored by the Dunwoody Development Authority in partnership with the city of Dunwoody, the Dunwoody Chamber and the Dunwoody Convention and Visitors Bureau, the series will focus on redevelopment issues and place-making projects.

“Many community leaders and participants already recognize creating a better Dunwoody involves adaptation and growth in order to avoid stagnation and deterioration,” states a press release from the city.

“The ‘Shape Dunwoody Event Series’ offers community members, businesses and civic leaders an opportunity to learn about initiatives, trends, and new concepts affecting Dunwoody’s economic and community strengths.”

Billy Parrish, Dunwoody resident and a consultant for downtown developments, is the speaker for the event series. The Feb. 16 event is titled, “The Market Has Come Back to the Cities.”

Future talks by Parrish as part of the Shape Dunwoody Event Series are:

March 3 — Qualities that Make a City Thrive!

March 24 — Dunwoody’s Place-Making Status, How Are We Doing?

Cost to attend is $20 per person or $200 for a reserved table of eight. Registration includes breakfast prepared by Maggiano’s Little Italy. Registration will end two days prior to the event; no walk-ins will be accepted and no refunds will be given. Payment is required by credit card at the time of registration.

To register, click here.