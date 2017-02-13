8 candidates so far in race to replace U.S. Rep. Price

Eight candidates so far are formally in the race to replace U.S. Rep. Tom Price in the 6th Congressional District seat, with two days of qualifying left.

State Sen. Judson Hill (R-Marietta), whose District 32 includes part of Sandy Springs, was the first to announce a campaign several weeks ago and is now officially in the race.

Other candidates include two Dunwoody residents and two Sandy Springs residents. Those from Dunwoody include Keith Grawert, a Republican Air Force pilot, and Alexander Hernandez, an independent who works in the film industry. Those from Sandy Springs include William Llop, a Republican accountant, and Ron Slotin, a Democrat and former state senator.

Also qualifying on Feb. 13 were: Mohammad Ali Bhuiyan, a Republican economist from Marietta; Dan Moody, a Republican former state senator from Roswell; and Jon Ossoff, a Democrat who runs a corruption-investigation firm and whose qualification information does not include an address.

Qualifying candidates are listed on the website of the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office.

Price recently won nomination as President Trump’s new U.S. secretary of Health and Human Services. A special election for his Congressional seat–which includes parts of Brookhaven, Dunwoody and Sandy Springs–will be held April 18. A runoff election, which seems likely in the crowded field, is scheduled for June 20.