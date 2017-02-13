Burglars shoot at resident in Sandy Springs home invasion

Burglars shot at a resident who caught them in the middle of a midnight home invasion Feb. 13 on Hunters Trace Circle in Sandy Springs, close to the Dunwoody border. The resident was not injured and the suspects got away.

According to a police report, a married couple in the house in the 6800 block of Hunters Trace Circle were awoken just before midnight by an alarm system notifying them that the basement door was opened. They then heard people in the house “shuffling furniture” and their dogs barked or growled.

The husband went downstairs with a baseball bat. He went out of the front door to see the suspects stealing the couple’s Jeep. One of the suspects fired a gun at the husband and missed. The husband went back inside and looked out a window. The suspects fired three more shots toward him, again missing. The suspects then drove off with the Jeep into Dunwoody.

The stolen Jeep is a 2012 Grand Cherokee, blue in color, with Georgia license plate CDQ 3746. The burglars also stole two TVs, a wallet, a purse and a U.S. permanent residency card, according to the police report.

The husband was not wearing his glasses, according to the police report. The exact number of suspects was not reported and the description consists only of black males, about 5 feet, 10 inches tall, wearing dark clothing.

Anyone with information about the crime can contact the Sandy Springs Police Department at 770-551-6900.