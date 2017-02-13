Dunwoody eating disorder clinic acquired by Walden Behavioral Care

Walden Behavioral Care, LLC of Waltham, Mass., recently announced it has acquired the Atlanta Center for Eating Disorders (ACE) located at 4536 Barclay Drive in Dunwoody, according a press release.

The combination of Walden and ACE establishes one of the region’s first full systems of care for adolescents and adults impacted by anorexia, bulimia, binge eating disorder and other specific feeding or eating disorders, according to Walden Behavioral Care officials.

“This acquisition is about bringing together two organizations with a shared vision and commitment to providing high quality treatment and support as close to home as possible, through all levels of care,” said Stuart Koman, president and CEO of Walden Behavioral Care. “We’re honored to become part of the metro Atlanta community, giving individuals what they deserve: the best possible chance for a lasting recovery.”

All ACE clinical and administrative staff will remain with the organization, including. Clinical Director and founder Linda Paulk Buchanan and Clinical Director Rick Kilmer.

ACE will continue to provide treatment at the partial hospitalization, intensive outpatient and aftercare/outpatient program levels at its Alpharetta, Decatur and Dunwoody locations.