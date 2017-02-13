Fulton County offers chance to clear non-conviction arrest records

Fulton County is offering people who have been arrested, but not convicted, on criminal charges to have their records cleared.

An April 29 “Record Restriction Summit” will allow people to have certain arrest records expunged, meaning totally erased, or restricted, meaning that employers cannot see the records. The record-clearing applies to arrests by the county police and sheriff’s department as well as any city police department within Fulton County. A pre-screening event is scheduled for Feb. 16.

Both events will be held at the Martin Luther King Sr. Community Resources Complex, 101 Jackson St. N.E. in Atlanta, near the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. National Historic Site. The record-clearing is sponsored by county government and a large coalition of police departments and nonprofit organizations with the intent of helping people whose arrest records might prevent them from getting jobs or housing.

For more information, see the event website here or call 404-612-5326.