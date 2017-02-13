Police initiate more parking restrictions in neighborhoods surrounding Dunwoody High School

The Dunwoody Police Department has begun the process of prohibiting parking during the day on Corners Drive to keep Dunwoody High School students from parking in front of residents’ homes.

Chief Billy Grogan sent out an email to residents on Jan. 25 detailing the upcoming restrictions in response to citizen complaints of students parking in residential neighborhoods because there is not enough parking spaces at the school lot for all students who drive.

“During the last two weeks, I have driven around Dunwoody High School numerous times and have observed about a 50 percent reduction in the number of student cars that are parking on some of the streets around the school including Corners Drive,” Grogan states in the email. “Although I believe that is a significant reduction, I understand there is still some concern in the community.

“Therefore, I have asked our Public Works Director, Michael Smith, to install No Parking signs on both sides of Corners Drive. Parking will be restricted between 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Monday-Friday. We anticipate there will be six signs installed; three on each side of the road,” Grogan states.

The decision by Grogan followed a meeting with residents held in a Corner’s Drive resident’s home between him and Mayor Denis Shortal and Councilmembers Jim Riticher and Lynn Deutsch.

Grogan said it will take “several weeks” to have the signs installed.

“At this time, these are the only No Parking signs that will be installed. We plan on notifying the students parking on Corners Drive about the No Parking signs being installed and will strongly encourage them to park at St. Luke’s [Presbyterian Church],” Grogan said in the email. “If other streets experience a student parking problem after the No Parking signs are installed, we will move swiftly to address those issues.”

St. Luke’s Presbyterian Church on Mount Vernon Road, about a half-mile from the school’s campus, recently opened up 80 spaces in its parking lot to be used by students to try to ease the frustration residents and students feel from not enough parking spaces on campus. Cost to park at the church is $30 a year, a smaller amount than the $45 it costs annually to park at DHS.